Happy 4/20 to all: Ellensburg events roundup

Reed Phillips All of Ellensburg’s marijuana dispensaries will have deals on April 20 to celebrate 4/20, the greatest of all stoner holidays.

April 20, 2017 will be just like any other Thursday this year for many people. For those who use marijuana, it has become a day of celebration and relaxation.

Many myths about the true origin of 420 exist.

“It was the police code for cannabis consumption,” said Brittany Choyce, owner of The Green Shelf.

Other myths include relation to a Bob Dylan song and even tea time in Holland. According to Vice News and The Huffington Post, the real significance of April 20 comes from five California high school students in the 1970’s who would smoke after school at precisely 4:20 p.m.

April 20, 2017 will be celebrated in the Ellensburg area by the local dispensaries and their valued customers. Several of the local dispensaries have planned special events and exclusive sales for the unofficial holiday.

The Green Shelf in Ellensburg is hosting a grower event starting at 1 p.m. on Thursday. There will be cake served at 4:20 p.m. and “the grower is giving away swag” said Choyce.

The Green Shelf will also have special sales in store on April 20.

Green Shelf will offer $2 and $3 joints, $5 infused joints, $10 off edible packages, $3 capsules and grams of oils starting at $15.

Lastly, The Green Shelf will also offer $75 ounces. The deals will start early on the 19 with “happy hour 4/20 specials” from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. said Choyce.

Additionally, Cannabis Central in Ellensburg will be hosting a meet and greet cook-out from 10 am to 5 p.m. and a free lunch will be served from noon to 2 p.m., which local vendors will be attending.

The event will be a “cool opportunity to meet the people baking your cookies” said Cannabis Central owner Rob Hendrix. This event will also require valid identification.

Along with the cook-out, Cannabis Central will also have special deals on Thursday. Deals include five joints for $20, Heavenly brand products are one gram for $8 and two grams for $15, five edibles for $20, and ounces for $150.

On April 21, Black Grenade Productions is hosting The Spring Reggae Show at Pounder’s Party Hall in Ellensburg. The show will be from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Admission will require a $5 cover charge, a spot on the guest list, and a valid 21+ identification.

Those who RSVP to the event on the Black Grenade Entertainment Facebook page will be placed on the guest list.