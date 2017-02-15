CWU swimmers dive into their season

This weekend CWU’s club swim team will be competing at the Lake Washington Masters Invite.

Junior distance swimmer, Kylie Dugan, has been on the swim team for three years. She started swimming her freshman year at Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Washington.

Dugan thought swimming would be an easy sport, but to her surprise it was the hardest thing she has ever done because she is constantly pushing herself in her training. .

Dugan is currently one of the public relations officers for the team. She oversees writing the workouts and helps with the promotions and volunteer work for the team.

“I haven’t been able to compete a lot just because I am busy and can’t make much commitment to the team but there are still a lot of volunteer opportunities I can be a part of,” Dugan said.

The team volunteers with the Thorp High School basketball team, as well as wherever help is needed on campus. For instance, right now they are helping with a biology study.

“Some of us are qualifying, and some are getting close to qualifying for nationals which is pretty exciting, and since we don’t have a coach we have to be self-motivated,” Dugan said.

Junior freestyle swimmer Conor Schmidt is an officer on the team. He is excited to start swimming in the upcoming meet at Juanita High School in Kirkland, Washington.

Schmidt started swimming his sophomore year at Stanwood High School after not making the basketball team that year, and the season prior he was the manager for the women’s swim team.

“I think last year was probably the best year that I had. This year I am a little slower since it is my junior year and I’m starting to get things going with my major and getting through school,” Schmidt said.

He has gone to nationals the last three years.

The team has gone to the PNA Championship, which is a meet held at the end of the year where teams go to the aquatic center in Federal Way, Washington.

“We don’t really push too hard, you get what you put out of this sport. You can come in and swim a few laps at practice and have fun with people or take it seriously and get a good workout out of it,” Schmidt said.

His freshman year he took swim club seriously. It wasn’t until after he realized that they don’t have a coach, that he started to see this sport as a fun thing to do and taking it more relaxed.

“I wanted to be an officer to show what the club has the potential of being, have some form of leadership to lead the group and overall to get the team to be excited about swim,” Schmidt said.