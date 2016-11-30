Volleyball set for playoff rematch

Xander Fu





Filed under Sports, Volleyball

The CWU volleyball team has qualified for the 2016 NCAA volleyball tournament.

The Wildcats won their last two games, which solidified their spot in the NCAA tournament. They beat both Western Oregon University and Concordia University 3-0. The Wildcats ended their season with a conference record of (13-7) and an overall record of (17-11).

CWU started the season on a four game losing streak, but they were able to recover and end the season strong.

The first game of the Division II West Regional match-up is on Dec. 1, 2016 at 3:30 p.m. between CWU and California State San Bernardino University (CSUSB) in Anchorage, Alaska.

CSUSB’s current record is (24-4) and the team has a conference record of (15-2). They are currently on a 15 game winning streak heading into the NCAA Tournament.

CWU does not take any opponent lightly. The Wildcats are still confident they can come out with a victory and end California State San Bernardino University’s 15 game winning streak.

“I would say that we are confident going into the regional tournament,” senior Outside Hitter, Jordan Deming said. “We have been practicing hard and preparing for our match against San Bernardino all week. So I think we have a good idea of what to expect from their team and what we as a team need to do to be successful.”

The Wildcats are considered underdogs against San Bernardino, but that is irrelevant to the Wildcats. Deming and the other Wildcat players are confident they can beat their opponents.

Records do not matter between CWU and CSUSB, because they are in the same position; one game away from elimination.

“In our program, we don’t take any teams lightly,” Deming said. “Therefore, I have only focused on the task at hand, our upcoming match. However, during conference, our team proved that we are capable of competing with all of the others teams in the regional tournament. So I believe that we have the ability to make it to the championship game.”