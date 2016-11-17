Parade of Nations postponed until winter quarter





The 11th annual Parade of Nations organized by CWU’s Center for Diversity and Social Justice (CDSJ), originally set to be tonight, Nov. 17th, has been rescheduled to Feb. 2017.

“We pushed it out because there is such a high number of new freshmen and things like that,” Cruz Corez, one of the two directors of The Parade of Nations said. “We wanted to make sure we reached out and advertised better and try to get all of them to come.”

Since there will be fewer events during winter quarter, The Parade of Nations will take center stage as one of the spotlight events.

The Parade of Nations is a fashion, music and dance show that portrays the cultural diversity at CWU. There are many cultures participating in the show including Mexico, Russia, Uganda, Morocco and Saudi Arabia.

“We really want to represent all people on campus of different nations,” Ashley Reynolds, director of The Parade of Nations said.

Fashion plays a huge role in the overall show; outfits from different cultures that will be displayed are going to be a healthy mixture of both traditional and modern styles. That way the audience will be able to see what current trends look like, while also looking at the more traditional costumes from other countries.

However, there is a lot more to this show than just fashion; music will be provided by a special DJ who will perform alongside the performers who are also going to bring their own music to the show. The music set to be played at the show includes Bollywood-style music and a traditional Russian song performance, along with music from various other cultures.

“The community performances are the same as they are every year, which is cool, because those are some of the better ones,” Reynolds said.

Lastly, the dance aspect of The Parade of Nations is a piece of the show that ties everything together and acts as cultural eye candy. This year some of the many nations displaying their traditional cultural dances are Saudi Arabia and a Brazilian dance team, which is new to this year’s Parade of Nations.

Anyone and everyone is welcome to perform in the Parade of Nations, in fact it is encouraged. The participants can represent any nation they wish in the show regardless of their family history.

CDSJ would like potential participants to sign-up sooner rather than later if they want to be in the performance. Sign-up sheets can be found at Central’s Center for Diversity and Social Justice office in rooms 250-253 in the SURC.