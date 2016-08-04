OPINION: Insults don’t count as arguments

Seriously, I’m tired of reading articles or posts where the author can’t find better ways to explain why Donald Trump shouldn’t be president without referencing something about his appearance or just calling him stupid.

Recently I read an article on DailyMail.com by Max Hastings, titled ,“The appalling truth that Trump is as stupid and ignorant as he seems.” Can someone explain to me why finding real evidence is so hard? Why can’t you just tell me about his policies and let me judge from there, because at the end of the day that matters more than anything else.

You don’t have to be like the mayor of Austin, Texas, Steve Adler and mock his skin tone by referring to it as “burnt orange.” You can form an argument without using low level insults like that. And when you do decide to tell me what his policies are, don’t sit there and lie to me. I am perfectly capable of making my own decisions based on facts.

Now, if you are actually against some of his positions, fine. But if your argument is strong enough, then you won’t need to resort to insults on him or his supporters. However, when all you do is call him racist, it makes me wonder if you have an actual argument or not.

By the way, can we stop pretending that people who support him are all just racist and unintelligent?There was recently a Salon article that claimed that Trump backers were the most bigoted. Is it really that hard to believe that someone can look at the same set of facts and not come to he same conclusion as you and have a differing opinion about it? It’s incredibly arrogant to sit there and believe that your way is the only way and everyone who doesn’t see it your way is wrong and unintelligent.

I am also tired of seeing people say Trump isn’t a serious candidate. Just because you don’t agree with him doesn’t mean he’s not taking it seriously. For the majority of his campaign he led the GOP nomination race, winning 21 states and obtaining 1,543 delegates compared to the runner up, Ted Cruz who had 559 delegates. Say what you want, this man obviously was determined and worked for his win.

I refuse to believe that the candidates who have been campaigning for the past year for a job with such high responsibility, aren’t taking it serious. I think when some Trump supporters see this unsupported ideology circulating, it results in in them feeling stronger in their position because they haven’t had any real opposition.

I’m not a Trump supporter, but I definitely don’t see what everyone else is seeing apparently. Because so far, the amount hate and vitriol I have witnessed toward this man and his supporters has been almost totally unfounded, and worst of all it comes from people who criticize the man for hateful rhetoric.

I’ll be open to hearing anyone discuss a candidate, but leave your hate behind.