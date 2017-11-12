Wildcats axe the Jacks; clinch GNAC title

Close Dillon Sugg runs for a touchdown at during a home game while his teammates celebrate behind him. Jack Lambert Jack Lambert Dillon Sugg runs for a touchdown at during a home game while his teammates celebrate behind him.





Filed under Football, Showcase, Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

0 Flares 0 Flares ×

CWU football ended the regular season 11-0 with a 42-28 win over Humboldt State University in Arcata, California. The win also secured the GNAC title for the Wildcats and a ticket to the postseason with a first round bye.

2017 marks the first time in eight years that CWU grabbed the GNAC title, with the last one coming in 2009.

Wildcats 42, Lumberjack 28

CWU opened the scoring with three touchdowns in the first quarter by three different Wildcats.

Justin Peterson caught a pass from Reilly Hennessey and found the end zone for CWU with 7:59 left in the first quarter. After a successful kick by Gavin Todd, CWU took the lead 7-0.

Less than three minutes later, Austin Pernell ran for 22 yards to score again with 5:23 left in the quarter. Todd added another kick to bring the score to 14-0. Twenty seconds later, Kyle Self found himself in the end zone on yet another Hennessey pass with 5:03 remaining in the quarter bring the score to 21-0.

Finally, with 14 seconds remaining, Humboldt made it onto the scoreboard with a touchdown by running back Ja’Quan Gardner and kick by Jose Morales to end the first quarter of play.

Austin Pernell struck twice for the Wildcats in the second quarter to bring the score to 35-7. With three touchdowns during the contest, Pernell was also named as Player of the Game.

The Wildcats led the Lumberjacks 35-7 after the first half.

When play resumed, the Lumberjacks began to show life, scoring twice in the third quarter. First, Davaeon Johnson found the end zone after an interception. Then, wide receiver Jamere Austin caught a pass from Chase Krivashei to bring the score to 35-21 with CWU holding a two-touchdown lead.

Reilly Hennessey extended that lead to 42-21 on a one-yard run to the end zone to end the third quarter.

The Lumberjacks’ Ja’Quan Gardner scored the lone touchdown in the fourth quarter to bring the final score to 42-28 following a successful kick.

The No. 1 seed

After arriving back in Ellensburg around 6 a.m. Sunday morning, the football players got some much-needed rest.

At roughly 1 p.m., CWU received the news they had excitedly awaited: the Wildcats clinched the No. 1 seed, claiming the spot from Minnesota State Mankato. As the No. 1, CWU also earned a round one bye, meaning the team will get an extra week to prepare for the postseason.

CWU’s placement means the team now has until Nov. 25 to prepare for their first postseason match in week two of the playoffs, where they will face the winner of No. 4 Winona State and No. 5 Texas A&M Commerce.