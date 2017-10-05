Setting goals for the future

Close Saliuana A'au of CWU Rugby breaks away from opponents during the Sept. 30 match against Life University. Photo by Xander Fu Photo by Xander Fu Saliuana A'au of CWU Rugby breaks away from opponents during the Sept. 30 match against Life University.





Filed under Rugby, Showcase, Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

0 Flares 0 Flares ×

Despite a heartbreaking loss to Quinnipiac last year in the National Championship Final by a score of 46-24, the Wildcats have made one goal clear for this year: to win the national championship. CWU’s women’s rugby team looks to rebound against their rivals on Oct. 7. The Wildcats are currently 1-2 on the year and are looking forward to the matchup.

“Obviously, we want to go out and try to win every week, but my primary focus this weekend is just to figure out where exactly our deficiencies are because I know we’re not going to be perfect, but that’s part of the plan,” said interim head coach Trevor Richards, “I don’t want us to be perfect yet at this point in the season. This is part of the growing process for this team, just moving forward and growing every week.”

Richards, former assistant coach of the men’s rugby team, is currently serving as the women’s interim head coach. Former head coach Mel Denham resigned this summer to take a coaching position at Harvard University. During practices, the Wildcats have turned their focus away from the coaching situation and to improving early on in the season.

“We’ve been really working hard on our fitness this year compared to last year,” said Leonard. “It’s our goal to win the national championship this year and I’m sure that we want to get back at [Quinnipiac] for last year.”

Along with the returners coming back from last year, there is also a brand new wave of freshmen joining the team, including prop Tiara A’au.

“I feel like it’s going to be a big challenge for me to become a better player, and to work harder with my team,” A’au said.“I think it’s very important to go out and just secure the win because we’ve worked hard every day, and to go against Quinnipiac and potentially not win the game would be unfortunate.”

Overall, this matchup will be a significant boost to the team’s confidence going forward in the season. Quinnipiac is one of the main teams standing between Wildcats and a national title this year. CWU and Quinnipiac will take the field Saturday Oct. 7 at 11 a.m.