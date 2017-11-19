Boys and ghouls come out to play





It’s the time for little ghouls and ghosts, princesses and jedi’s, to come to CWU for the 25th year of Boo Central. Boo Central is offering a safe place for kids to have some Halloween fun.

The clubs of CWU, including Chemistry club, come together and set up booths to offer fun for kids. The kids play games, like fishing and the classic cake walk, for Halloween candy.

Rachel Ford, the event coordinator for Boo Central, is the connection between the students who put on the event and the families in the community who attend.

“Boo Central is an annual event that almost all of the clubs participate in every year. My biggest goal this year is to reach more families in the area. It’s a super fun event and I would love for more people to get involved,” Ford said. “Boo Central is an event for the families from the community to interact with the students of campus clubs. It’s a great way to make connections.”

Cosplay club participates almost every year. Kaylee Peckham is a sophomore and the club president. Before Boo Central club members painted plastic balls to look like Pokéballs and at their booth children can throw the balls, cornhole style, to catch a Pokémon for themselves.

“We want to make Boo Central as open as possible for anyone. I would love to see college kids come in and play around for candy to encourage the kids. I would love to see the students of clubs dress up for the kids, which makes the kids feel more involved,” Peckham said.

The clubs usually start setting up their tables one to two hours before the event starts and then the event runs about two to three hours.

“Halloween is the best time of year because you get to dress up and no one judges you. I see boys dressed up as Kylo Ren from Star Wars or girls dressed up as Anna and Elsa from Frozen. They like to dress up as characters from their favorite movies or cartoons and no one feels left out,” Peckham said.

The cosplay club welcomes people to come in and learn how to hand sew or try to make costumes for Halloween.

CWU Rodeo Team has also participated in Boo Central the last couple years.

“I’m not sure how it came about for us to join Boo Central, but now we want to continue to be a part of the fun at this Halloween event,” said Lydia Johnson, the secretary for the Rodeo team.

The Rodeo team takes the time to give small lasso lessons to kids during this event.

“Boo Central is an opportunity to get into the community and show them our appreciation through teaching kids a little bit about rodeo. This is not just a fun event, but it’s very rewarding,” Johnson said.

As ghosts and ghouls run amok on Halloween night, Boo Central is there to help kids and college students have plenty of fun.

Ford also mentioned that if you have any questions for the event, such as children having food allergies, to stop by the campus activities office in SURC 274.