Richard DeShields leaves position as Dean of Student Success





Filed under CWU, News

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

0 Flares 0 Flares ×

Former Dean of Student Success Richard DeShields confirmed he will no longer be working at CWU last Thursday, Nov. 16 after having worked for CWU Housing for over 11 years.

When asked if DeShields had been terminated from his position of Dean of Student Success at CWU Housing, DeShields said, “I’ve enjoyed my time here. The faculty is great, the students are great. It’s a wonderful place to be.”

Richard began his career at Central in 2006, when he accepted the position of senior director for university housing and new student programs. DeShields then worked his way up over the years until he accepted the job of dean of student success last May, according to his LinkedIn profile. DeShields was wiped from the entire housing staff website sometime this week.

“The university needs to continue to move on. It needs to happen,” DeShields said, in response to the removal of his presence from the housing website.

Richard DeShields replaced Sarah Swagger last May as the dean of student success. Swagger had held the position since 2012, it’s inception, prior to DeShields accepting the position.

In 2016 DeShields received the Judy Spain award as the associate dean of student success. The Judy Spain award is an LGBT accolade that recognizes contributions to the community through activities that promote LGBT success, according to the Association of College and University Housing Officers-International.

DeShields also received the Ken Stoner award in 2012 from the National Assocation of College and University Residence Halls, which distinguishes service and dedication nationwide to residence halls. In a CWU news release dated June of 2012, DeShields was recognized as being only the fifth recipient since its inception 20 years prior.

We will continue to update this story as more details continue to be released.