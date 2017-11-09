Germany and EU events present new opportunities for students at CWU





If you have ever had the desire to live or work abroad in Europe, the series of events occurring over the next week will give you all the information you need.

From November 6 to Nov. 17, several events, including film screenings, information fairs and lectures will take place on campus. Such are a result of the collaboration between the Germany Information Center USA and Central’s Douglas Honors College.

The goal of the events is to inform students about the European Union as well as opportunities available in Europe, according to CWU political science professor Eugen Nagy. The opportunities include study abroad, internships and jobs available, particularly in Germany as well as the European Union.

To educate students, organizers have selected four films that should help students better understand the European Union, Nagy said. The films will be shown on Tuesday, Nov. 14 and Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. in Lind Hall 104. The last film to be shown, “Almanya—Welcome to Germany”, has never been screened in the United States, according to Nagy.

The “Opportunities in the European Union” fair will take place in the SURC Ballroom on Thursday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nagy felt that students should not be afraid of the opportunities available to them.

“The fair will show our students [that] they can do so much,” said Nagy.

The final event of the nearly two week period will be a lecture held in the Science II Planetarium on Thursday, Nov. 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The lecture followed by reception will discuss the future of the European Union. Nagy believed the lecture will help students to better understand the European Union and clarify any misconceptions they may have about it.

High attendance is expected based on overwhelming response, according to Nagy. All of the events are free to attend and require no registration. Nagy expressed a desire to establish similar events in the future, stressing the value of such events to students. These events will wrap up by next week.