Spacey’s “House of Cards” comes tumbling down

Kevin Spacey's hit TV show "House of Cards" took a hit after Spacey faced sexual harassment claims.

Kevin Spacey's hit TV show "House of Cards" took a hit after Spacey faced sexual harassment claims. Photo illustration by Jack Lambert.





Filed under Opinion

Since Kevin Spacey was first accused of sexual misconduct a little over a week ago, more and more people have come forward saying they were abused by the actor, including former colleagues at the Old Vic theater where Spacey used to direct, as well as on the set of “House of Cards.”

It has become such a big deal that Netflix has completely cut ties with Spacey. Production of “House of Cards” was suspended and then halted altogether. Some of Spacey’s movies that were already in post-production and slated to air within the year are being scrapped.

But, if the allegations are true, movies and TV shows falling through should be the least of his worries.

I am—was—a huge Kevin Spacey fan. He plays every part like it’s the only part he’s ever played and you believe he’s really himself and not a character.

That’s why when I started “House of Cards” last year, I couldn’t stop watching it. I mean hours a day. I didn’t make friends during my first few weeks at CWU because I was hooked on the show. I was telling everyone, “you’ve gotta watch this. It’s so good.” After the allegations against him, I’m more than a little upset.

Now, I haven’t finished season five yet; I started to find the show extremely heavy when I wanted something lighter to watch in my downtime. But, these allegations and Spacey’s response make me think twice about finishing it.

In case you’re living under a rock and haven’t heard, Star Trek Actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making an unwanted sexual advance at him when he was 14. Spacey was 26 at the time. It was 30 years ago, but in the wake of the #MeToo movement, more and more public figures are coming forward about their encounters.

Sexual assault isn’t okay… for anyone or to anyone. It doesn’t matter if you’re an award winning actor, a Hollywood director, an Olympic trainer, male or female. It’s not okay. Period.

Spacey waited two days before answering to the initial allegations. When he did, he did it completely wrong and has been elusive ever since. Responding to accusations of misconduct isn’t the time to announce that you’re gay.

Sure, Spacey made a big move in coming out, but I agree with many of the other people on social media in that he did it at the wrong time. Congratulations Spacey, you’re out and proud… but that still doesn’t make assault okay.

You say you were drunk and don’t remember, but you remember you were drunk 30 years ago. I don’t even know what I ate for lunch last Tuesday. You took too long to respond. You were too late to “handle it” and when you did, you took all the attention away from Rapp, the victim, and turned it to yourself and your Netflix Original.

Is no one questioning whether Rapp is okay? Spacey can’t admit it and if it’s not true then there’s nothing to admit, but saying he was too drunk to remember isn’t okay. If he did it, he needs to face it. If his career ends because of it, then so be it.