CWU volleyball bests SPU at home





Filed under Sports, Volleyball

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

0 Flares 0 Flares ×

CWU volleyball defeated Seattle Pacific University in three straight sets on Thursday night. They now have a record of 17-6, 12-3 GNAC.

The Wildcats faced a tough first set as SPU put up a fight that required extra plays to decide the winner. Back-to-back kills by outside hitters, Maggie McTaggart and Shelby Mauritson, saw CWU take the first set 28-26.

The second set presented less of a challenge for the Wildcats. The team etched out in front for an early 3-1 lead before securing the second set 25-19 after an SPU service error.

In the third set the Falcons played catch up while the Wildcats came out strong. CWU’s Bridgette Webb and Maggie McTaggart both pulled out kills in a 3-0 run that put the Wildcats ahead 15-10. Moments later the Falcons scored their own 3-0 run, forcing a CWU timeout with the score sitting at 15-13.

The end of the third set saw CWU score three straight points to reach 25 and secure a win for the Wildcats.

Mauritson led the Wildcats with 14 kills and 14 digs, making it her 16th double-double of the season. Mauritson said she was happy with the way the team played.

“We all came to together and really focused on each point and what each person had to do during the point,” Mauritson said. “They were trying to get inside our block and go high hands. I think that was their game plan. But we stood our ground.”

Head coach Mario Andaya said he thought the team played consistently throughout the game.

“There were some runs where we would get ahead and then they’d go on a run and catch up,” Andaya said, “but I think for the most part those runs were because they were playing well and not because we let up.”

Sabrina Wheelhouse led the Wildcats in blocks Wheelhouse recorded four blocks and five kills for the game. She said she felt the Wildcats connected as a team and utilized everything they had worked on in practise.

“I think we need to work on communication and having high energy levels throughout the entirety of the game,” Wheelhouse said. “I’m looking forward to improving as a team and leaving this season with a good record to go off for next year.”