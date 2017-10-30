Life Skills Educators Club prepares students for their futures





In 1918, when women were still staying at home, these classes would have been known as domestic economics. These classes would include learning how to iron a man’s shirt or how to clean stains out of clothes properly.

The Life Skills Educators Club is preparing students for their future careers. The club is part of the Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) major. Through this major they learn about child development, how to cook and sew, and how to sign leases and pay for rent. The students that participate in the major are looking to teach at high schools or in home economic classes.

In late 2015, the club wasn’t even a club, but more like a gathering. After a name change from the 21st Century Skills Educator’s Association Club to the Life Skills Educators Club, it became an official club at the start of this year.

“If you don’t know what to teach, then you should come try this out and we can show you that the classes can be fun. We are getting a lot of new people in the major and I believe that we are one of the fastest growing departments on campus,” said FCS major and club senator Craig Chapo.

According to club president and FCS major Cassidy Bartley, there are a select few colleges in Washington that have FCS education degrees.

The club recently went to the 2017 FCS conference in Spokane. This conference brings high school teachers from all over Washington to talk about what is going on in the curriculum right now. The conference held workshops for students and keynote speakers who were teachers that talked about what the college students are learning in classes right now. This conference was a weekend trip that helps set up meetings with potential employers and other college students from around Washington.

“There are a lot of people who double major in business and marketing education and also family and consumer sciences education. By starting these classes earlier in high school it helps set them up better for the future,” said club member Sam Conklin.

Conklin started CWU as a global wine studies major, which is under the FCS major, and was convinced by an advisor to come and join the FCS education major.

FCS has six different programs: apparel, textiles and merchandising, family and child life, recreation, tourism and events, and business and marketing education.

“You can earn more as a family and consumer sciences teacher than math or English high school teachers. The schools are starting to realize the importance of this class for high school and that high school students need to know basic skills and how to take care of themselves,” Conklin said.

So far, there are about ten students that participate in the club. As a club they are still trying to establish themselves on campus. They are holding a few bake sales throughout the quarter on afternoons in the SURC. The club meets every Thursday night in Michaelson Hall at 6 p.m.

“High schools are pushing the STEM program so hard and what we try to do is give an alternative that if you aren’t mathematically or scientifically inclined,” Craig Chapo said. “There are other options to be able to learn how to use your hands and create stuff or learn how to run a business.”