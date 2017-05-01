International Field Day cancelled for now

International Field Day was cancelled but organizers will host another one soon

Filed under Community, Events, Scene

International Field Day was scheduled to be an event where international students and American students could bond over activities and games. Unfortunately, the field day was canceled due to the lack of sign-ups for the event. The event will most likely be moved from the original date of April 28 to sometime in May if space at the Barto SURC lawn is available.

The decision to cancel was made by Natalie Baldwin, a senior communications major, and her supervisor Joanne Perez.

Some of the activities at the event will include kickball, volleyball, tug of war and ultimate frisbee.

Baldwin planned the Center for Leadership and Community Engagement’s (CLCE) International Field Day.

“I thought it would be a fun idea for people to get together,” Baldwin said.

In the future, Baldwin would like to attend any one of the international welcome events in order to build contacts within the international community.

“American students and international students play together [at the field day],” said Sherri Fujita, director of the University of English as a Second Language (UESL). “We love these kinds of events.”

According to Fujita, the event sponsors always hope Field Day is successful, but a lot of that success depends on the weather.

“Better weather means students have more fun,” Fujita said.

The idea behind the International Field Day is for English speaking students and students from other countries to meet, talk and play games together.

“I like working with the international students,” Baldwin said. She hopes to grow the relationship between the CLCE and the international students on campus while also connecting students from the United States to students from all over the world.

A second international event is usually planned for when the new International students arrive on campus for the new year in August.