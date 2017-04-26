The Observer

Close Elizabeth Weddle Elizabeth Weddle





The CWU Rodeo Club hosted the Todd Anderson Memorial rodeo at the Ellensburg Arena this past weekend.

“We didn’t do as well as we wanted to this weekend but we still have one more rodeo left this season,” said Co-Vice President of the Rodeo Club Michael Anderson.

The CWU Rodeo Team is currently sitting in sixth place in the region, with one more competition before Rodeo Nationals.

“I don’t know if we will be sending anyone to CNFR this year,” Anderson said.

After losing one of their top members earlier this season, the CWU Rodeo Team has been looking for someone to help lead them in the right direction.

“Jordan is someone that can’t be forgotten… He lost his thumb and less than six weeks later, he was back practicing with the team,” Anderson said.

Before his accident, Anderson described Jordan Tye, Co-President as a hard worker and was one of the best ropers on the team.

Despite his accident, Tye is still sitting in eighth place in the tie down roping event.

With only one person graduating and a young team coming up, the rodeo team is looking towards the future and what next year will look like.

The team currently has someone in five different events, including Kiley Kae Streeter, who is in the top 10 in four separate events including breakaway roping, barrel racing, team roping and the women’s all around.

Fortunately for the Rodeo team, Streeter will be returning; however, their other outstanding female rodeo team member will be graduating.

The team is getting ready to wrap up their season with the final rodeo of the season when they head down to Hermiston, Oregon this weekend.

The rodeo team is always looking for more team members and actively recruits and helps out in the community.