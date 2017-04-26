Battle for the GNAC Title

In sports, there’s something exhilarating for both fans and players when the top teams compete for the number one spot. This weekend, CWU baseball will take on Western Oregon University (WOU) and it will be a fight until the end.

The Wildcats currently stand at second in conference play with a record of 20-12 and an overall record of 26-16.

“This is a big series for us since they are in first by two games,” assistant coach Scott Stone said. “We’ve been trying to chase them down all season and finally get a chance to take care of business, so we need to go out strong from the beginning of game one.”

Jake Levin, Mackenzie Gaul and Chris Dalto have played a large role this season in guiding the team in a successful direction.

Levin and Gaul have been forces on the mound, pitching an earned run average of 3.13 and 2.89, respectively. They have 90 strikeouts combined and only allowed seven home runs on the season.

“They all have stepped up big time. Levin and Dalto have had walk off wins for us and Gaul has given solid outings all season,” Stone said. “Their leadership has been keeping the guys focused and they are always putting in solid games for us.”

Dalto, a junior infielder, was recently recognized as ‘Player of the Week’ for his offensive efforts in the series against Saint Martin’s University (SMU) on April 14 and 15.

He is hitting .323 on the season with two home runs, 13 runs batted in and eight doubles. On the mound, Dalto has a 1.74 earned run average in 10 appearances.

“I feel confident about our pitching because it’s getting to where it needs to be and our hitting is at its prime right now,“ Dalto said.

WOU is 20-8 in conference play and have a 21-11 overall record putting them at number one in the GNAC standings.

Leading WOU this season is junior infielder Jay Leverett. He currently holds a .341 batting average and a .984 fielding average which earned him ‘Player of the Week’ for March 27 through April 2.

“Their pitching has more velocity than ours and we haven’t seen that as much as hitters. but Last time we got more comfortable with it as the game went on but this time around I think we are more ready and prepared for what they throw our way,“ said Dalto.

First pitch is scheduled for 12 p.m. on April 28.