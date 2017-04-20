Spring is in the air at Barto Lawn

Close Barto residents partake in spikeball on a sunny spring day. Tuesday, April 18. In the background, other students play volleyball with a net from OPR. Xander Fu

Xander Fu Barto residents partake in spikeball on a sunny spring day. Tuesday, April 18. In the background, other students play volleyball with a net from OPR.





Filed under CWU, News

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

0 Flares 0 Flares ×

If you’re looking for a place to hang out with friends or join in on an activity, Barto Lawn is the place to go.



Barto Lawn is located in the center of campus in front of Barto Hall and the Wellington Event Center. Thousands of students walk by it every day on their way to class.

It is a convenient location due to the many student dorms surrounding it: such as Barto, Anderson, Moore, Beck, Hitchcock and Sparks. Students can be found here playing baseball, frisbee or even volleyball, among other recreational activities.

If you get an urge to play volleyball out in the sun you now can. OPR has put up a volleyball net in the center of Barto Lawn that can be used all day, everyday, though after 10 p.m. the lawn dies down due to quiet hours.



Not only does Barto Lawn have a centralized location, but it is conveniently close to various food sources.



“If you get hungry or thirsty, it is only a 3-minute walk to the Student Union and Recreation Center (SURC), 7-11 and even Winegars,” said Mariah Ladd, a sociology major.



People playing sports are not the only people you can find on the Barto Lawn, however. A group of tightrope walkers have taken claim to the trees that line Barto Lawn to set up their slackline.



Omar Freemire, an aviation management major and founder of Sacred Winds– a boffering club– gives yet another use of Barto Lawn.



“Barto Lawn is the best place for all my friends and club members that live in the north and south parts of campus to meet because it is right in the middle of the campus,” Freemire said.



“I feel like Barto Lawn is the best location for club and school events because nearly everyone that lives on campus walks past it every day. I love it when people see us and ask to join in on the fun.”