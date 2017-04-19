CWU track readies for first home meet

The CWU track and field team will host their first home meet of the year at Tomlinson Stadium on Saturday April 22.

The Wildcat men and women are coming off of a weekend in Spokane, Washington where the women as a team finished in first place with 157 points, and the men ended up in third place with a score of 79.25.

Senior thrower Armando Tafoya finished second in shot put and third in the hammer throw at the meet in Spokane.

Being at home helps because there is no travel and the team can get to their comfort level which could lead to better throws, Tafoya said.

Tafoya said his mindset going into the first home meet is to throw as far as he can.

“Slow season, so hoping to throw a big one here,” Tafoya said.

Sophomore jumper Brooke Williams won the triple jump competition at the Puget Sound Shotwell Invitation, while also finishing third in the long jump.

Williams is upbeat about being at home and performing in front of some familiar faces.

“It’s really exciting, all of us love the home meet; it’s really a good opportunity to have [our] fans and a lot of our families come, so it’s a big deal to us,” Williams said.

It’s big to take the opportunity that’s there to perform well, and also if the weather is good that also helps, Williams said.

This time of the year is big for everyone to do well, because they are competing to make it to the conference tournaments.

“We’re at that midpoint of the season where things are starting to amp up as we move towards GNAC’s Championships,” Williams said. “All of us are looking for good marks and I think it’s a really good time of the season.”

Junior jumper/sprinter Ali Anderson competed and finished second in long jump at the meet in Spokane. Anderson also got to second place in the Heptathlon at the Pelluer Invitational.

Anderson has had good performances, and taking that momentum into this meet could help going forward.

“It’s really big, I just want to be consistent, and keep doing good, and keep building off of each day,” Anderson said,

Anderson said she wants to re-break her school record in the 400 hurdles.

Being home is a positive and helps the athletes because they feel good about competing on the same track that they practice on.

“The rest factor, not having to be in a van for a couple hours right before, that’s just the non-travel advantage I guess,” Adkisson said. “I think they like being on the home track, that’s one of those ones like they’re familiar with every inch of the track. Those who are runners, same thing for field event, this is where they practice all week long, so they’re super comfortable.”

The expectations going into this meet is they want to set everyone up to do their best, Adkisson said.

Last week the Wildcats competed against Division 1 schools, and getting confidence from that.