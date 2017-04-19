Softball preps for toughest test yet

The CWU softball team looks forward to their upcoming coming GNAC games this weekend. The Wildcats will face Saint Martin’s University (SMU) on April 22 in Lacey, WA and on April 23 in Ellensburg.

The CWU softball team currently has a record of 31-7, with a GNAC record of 18-2, giving them the No. 1 standing in their series. SMU is currently in No. 2 with an 11-7 record.

“They’re a very talented team, they’ve got a talented pitching staff,” head coach Mike Larabee said. “We’re going to have to bring our very best.”

The Wildcats have yet to meet SMU this season.

The team came back from a series against Montana State Billings (MSUB) over the weekend.

The Wildcats went 4-0 versus No. 6 MSUB. CWU won their first game 11-1 and the second game 3-1 on Friday. On Saturday, CWU defeated MSUB 10-1 during the first game and 5-3 during the second.

We “played really really well. Swung the bats really well, kinda adverse conditions at about 20 to 30 mile an hour winds,” Larabee said. “Our pitchers did a great job, we just gave up six runs in four games so about a run and a half per game which is incredible.”

SMU is 11-7 in conference games and 19-13 overall. They came away 3-1 against Northwest Nazarene University (NNU) last weekend.

Senior pitcher Kiana Wood pitched five innings, allowing six hits and only giving up one run in three innings. Wood became the second player in conference history to earn GNAC Pitcher of the Week for the third straight week.

“She’s not an overpowering pitcher,” Larabee said. “She’s not striking out seven or eight or nine a game, but she’s very seldom to make really good contact because of where she locates.”

The Wildcats and Saints both have strong teams ready to leave it all out on the field.

“I’m expecting a really good game,” Wood said. “The fact that we’re No. 1 and they’re No. 2 it’s going to be a very good .

In preparation for the upcoming game Wood describes the hardest thing about pitching for games.

“Not knowing what to expect from a batter,” Wood said. “A lot of our coaches tell you about stats and stuff, but you never know what a batter is going to do. Like if they’re going to have a good game or a bad game.”

The team is looking forward to clinching the No. 1 seed during this GNAC series. Compared to last year when they got the No. 2 seed.

“We have our eyes set on hosting the regionals,”Larabee said.

The Wildcats will leave for Lacey, WA hoping to come back with more wins.

“I’m looking forward to getting more victories,” Wood said.