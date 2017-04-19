Baseball looks to cruise past Crusaders





Baseball/Softball

The Wildcats are currently 23-15 overall and 17-11 in the conference which puts them tied at second with Northwest Nazarene University (NNU) in the GNAC standings.

The last time the Wildcats faced NNU, they walked away with one win in back-to-back doubleheaders on March 10 and 11.

“We did a lot of things well, but also did things that cost us some runs,” assistant coach Scott Stone said. “We’re looking forward to getting back on the field for a good week of practice and having a good series against NNU this weekend.”

During their last weekend of GNAC play, the Wildcats came away with a 2-2 record versus Saint Martin’s University. CWU lost its first game Friday 18-11 and their last game Saturday with a score of 8-1.

“We need to refocus our approach on the plate after last weekend and hone in on our defensive fundamentals while also fixing errors that costed us a couple games.” Stone said.

NNU is 19-19 overall and 17-11 in conference play. Ranking them tied for second in the GNAC standings. They came away 3-1 against No. 6 Concordia University (CU) in a weekend of games on April 14 and 15.

Kyle Blankenship, a senior pitcher, has a good feeling about the upcoming series against NNU. He played a helpful role during the previous series which guided the team to a win. Blankenship pitched two perfect innings of relief for the Wildcats during game three.

“We have definitely gotten better as a team after playing them the first time around. We struggled this weekend but if we play to our ability we should have successful weekend and a good outcome,” Blankenship said.

Before they face the Wildcats, NNU will face CU on April 15. CU currently has a 9-29 season record with a 7-21 GNAC record. The Wildcats faced CU on April 8 and 9, coming away with a 4-0 record.

“I think this weekend we can expect the guys to come out and work hard and leave it all out on the field. Just have to build off last weekend and put it all together fielding, hitting and pitching wise and hopefully win this series,” Blankenship said.

After the series against NNU, the Wildcats will be home again to take on Western Oregon University.