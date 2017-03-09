Planes on Paper lands at CWU

Close





Filed under Arts, Events, Scene, Showcase

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

0 Flares 0 Flares ×

With finals week quickly approaching, students seem to be caught up in the stress of exams, research papers and projects, as many students know, this is the time to stay awake with cups of caffeine to assist them in their all-nighters. The SURC is always packed with students in long lines waiting to print papers, buy snacks and drinks or study at tables covered in scattered papers and books. Campus Activities puts on events at the end of every quarter to help students relax, like Paws and Relax and Waffle Night.

Trey Mayfield, a creative and professional writing major, is a member of Campus Activities and is responsible for booking the band Planes on Paper.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve had a SURC pit show [at noon], we figured we’d give it another shot,” Mayfield said. “The Planes on Paper concert was first partnered with Relaxation Day to create a relaxing atmosphere for students.”

Planes on Paper is an acoustic band featuring Navid Eliot, lead singer and guitarist, and keyboardist Jennifer Borst.

They mostly perform as a duo, but for outdoor concerts Eliot and Borst bring in other musicians to play the drums, bass and electric guitar.

Mayfield mentioned that the Campus Activities staff received many emails from bands asking to perform, but Planes on Paper stood out. “We listened through them and I liked [the band’s] vibe and their acoustic setting.”

Eliot is also a CWU alumni. He majored in music education and graduated in 2005. He and his band are currently on tour.

“We’re on our way to Spokane, so Central is ideal,” Eliot said.

Planes on Papers’ next stop will be at the Bartlett in

Spokane on March 10 and then they will be heading to Walla Walla on March 11.

Eliot met Borst in Yakima four years ago. She was a photographer for the Yakima Herald. At the time the paper was writing a profile on Eliot, who had just moved into town from Seattle. Shortly after, Eliot attended Borst’s birthday party and realized she could sing. Eliot and Borst liked the way they sounded together when they played at the party and have performed together in Planes on Paper for about the last two and a half years.

Planes on Paper finished recording a full-length record “Live in Berkeley w/ The Golden Gate String Quartet,” in December 2016 and are now planning a summer tour and festival schedule. The band creates an atmosphere through mellow harmonious vocals and layered acoustics. According to Eliot, they received positive attention from fans and audience members in Nashville and New York.

The band has also been given positive reviews from various newspapers. The Seattle Times said, “it’s easy to see why Planes on Paper is starting to attract serious attention on the neo-folkie scene.”

Students who pass by or hang around to do school work will be able to listen to the band perform their relaxing acoustics music.

“I thought it’d be nice to bring the band for the students to enjoy,” Mayfield said.