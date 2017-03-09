International Cafe

Filed under Community, Events, Scene, Showcase

The sound of different languages filled SURC 137 as students, faculty and community members alike joined the Saudi Student Association for International Café, an afternoon event of drinks, treats and activities to connect people of all languages.

International Café is unique in that every meeting is themed by a different club or campus organization. During one event, Saudi students brought their own culture to CWU on Jan. 19.

They provided guests with traditional sweets and Arabic coffee–a light green roast with added spices. The event also served as a safe place for Saudi students to answer questions about Arabic culture and Islam.

“We found [international] students have trouble making friends with Americans,” Sherri Fujita, University English as a Second Language (UESL) director, said. “American students want to get to know [them], so the café is a space where we can talk to each other.”

CWU international students travel from all over the world through university exchange programs like the Asia University America Program (AUAP) and the Study Abroad & Exchange Programs (SAEP) hosted through CWU’s Office of International Studies. Many arrive with non-immigrant visas to temporarily study in the United States. While CWU’s English as a Second Language program (ESL) trains international students in the English language, getting connected in the community can be a challenge.

“An [international] student is more likely to stay at CWU if they have a better experience,” Fujita said.

International Café aims to give students a positive social experience.

Greeters at the event mix people of different cultures by assigning seats based on the person’s primary language.

A color-card system is used for diversifying the languages spoken at each table, where guests then engage in social activities.

“Everyone feels a bit self-conscious and shy [at first],” Fujita said. “They barely want to look at each other.”

The team-based activities led by the hosting group quickly turn a lot of the social anxiety into engaging conversations, according to Fujita.

“By the end, they’re laughing and talking,” Fujita said. “You see people exchanging their contact information. People are still talking during cleanup.”

The Center for Leadership and Community Engagement (CLCE) works with International Café as a sponsor. Students can register for their attendance at each International Café online in order to receive service learning credit hours.

Upon graduating from CWU, students can receive their Leadership Transcript, which reflects the amount of hours spent at programs sponsored by the CLCE like the International Café.

“It looks really good on a resume,” said Natalie Baldwin, program leader at CLCE.

With International Café running for nearly its first full year, Fujita is excited to partner with more clubs and campus organizations in the future that can bring “different points of view.”

The next International Café will be hosted by students of Carla Jellum, assistant professor of recreation, tourism and events. Jellum’s students are designing the upcoming International Café as a group project. The theme is expected to be “Cruisin’ in the Pacific Northwest.”