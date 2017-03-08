Baseball preps for second GNAC series

Close Arber Demiri Arber Demiri





Filed under Baseball/Softball, Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

0 Flares 0 Flares ×

The CWU men’s baseball team has their second GNAC series of the year against NNU. Last week they split with Saint Martins, they now know their weak points and plan to better then before against NNU this upcoming weekend.

Redshirt junior pitcher Dalto Christopher feels good about their second GNAC of the year and about the team chance to win it all this year.

“We have a young team but our chemistry is phenomenal,” Christopher said.

Christopher grew up playing and watching baseball since the age of six. He grew to love the sport and had his dad and older brother influencing his passion for it.

“This season I want to be one of the best infielders and pitchers in our conference and to help our team win by any means,” Christopher said.

His main goal is to get a ring and get drafted for pitching.

Christopher mentions how he feels positive about taking on NNU.

“We are developing fast and we are going to bring it to them. I think will get the series, if not sweep,” he said.

Much like Christopher, his teammate, senior infielder Dylan Freyre has the same purposes and drive for the season.

“I think we are going to do good against NNU,” Freyre said. “We got the kinks out from this past weekend and I know we are going to want to keep moving forward on a good note and get better.”

He mentions how they need to straighten together more hits and not be as streaky.

“We have a lot of talent on the team this year and I know we can go as far as we allow ourselves,” Freyre said.

His goal is to be a great captain and lead everybody in any aspect of the game.

“I want to do what I can to get the win,” Freyre said.

As a team, he has high hopes that they can win a championship this year because they have the talent and more room to improve.

“There is nothing physically we need to improve on,” Freyre said. “We have been playing at our best ability but need to come together more when we play as a team and not expect one guy to do most of the work.”

Freyre also started to play baseball at a young age. His mother played softball growing up which influenced him to play baseball.

Redshirt junior pitcher Mackenzie Gaul mentions how he as well as his other fellow teammates feels good about this slow start of a season so far.

“We need to build better, pitch better and hit better as a team,” Gaul said.

Gaul’s goal is to make playoffs and be GNAC champions.

“We got some young guys stepping it up and filling some big roles,” Gaul said. “I am looking forward to keep this season going strong because we have great potential of succeeding.”