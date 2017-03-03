The Observer





Filed under Community, Lifestyle, Scene, Showcase

It is around 1:30 a.m. on a Friday night.

After spending the last four hours pouring alcohol into the body with minimal food, the stomach is screaming.“Feed me, feed me,” the stomach says. “Give me greasy, unhealthy food to feed me!”

Tonight, it’s like Homer Simpson is whispering, “Mm, pizza,” into the ear.

There are many late-night places to eat within walking distance of the bars scattered downtown Ellensburg. A hot dog from Hot Diggidy Dog, such a staple of the late night food scene, is part of the CWU Traditions book.

For a long time, the pizza joint was called Pizza Rita, named after the four other Spokane-based locations. After former owner Rita Ritter decided to go to nursing school, she put the Ellensburg store up for sale. Employee-turned-manager Colin Lamb, who had worked there for about five years, bought the store in February 2014.

After stumbling out of 301 or Blue Rock college students make their way down East 4th Avenue for two blocks, until Main Street, where they take a right.

Here is where gooey pizza goodness awaits.

No matter if the pizza joint is called Pizza Rita or Pizza Colin, many people recognize the retro, dark-green, Volkswagen van. The van is often parked nearby or is driving around town.

The seating area is packed with college students. It’s so loud that it is almost hard to think — especially after alcohol makes thinking clearly nearly impossible.

Along the wall sits a guy in a white quarter zip and a black white trucker hat. His back is pressed up against the table on a barstool.

“I already got kicked out of Blue Rock,” he says in a not-so-inside voice.

Sitting at a table nearby are four girls who begin poking fun at him.

“Y’all are assholes,” he shoots back in a joking tone, putting his head down.

The smell of dough, hot cheese and pepperoni wafts, making it nearly impossible to not want to buy a slice of cheese or pepperoni for $2.

While they wait, people can see their pizza being scooped up.

“Just came out of the oven, it’s hot,” the employee says.

So hot that after one girl receives her pizza she immediately drops the box.

One guy comes inside with some interesting news for his friends sitting at a table.

“Aye, that ambulance finally came for that old guy,” he said.

“He’s 69 today,” replies his friend.

A group of two girls and a guy receive the box they ordered. The group sat there, looking at each other.

“Should we stay?” Girl 1 says.

“I don’t care,” girl 2 says

“I don’t know,” girl 3 says

“Okay maybe we should head back,” girl 1 says.

One of the girls puts on a heavy dark red flannel, and the group is on their way.

Even though not everyone of these drunk party-goers will remember everything that happened tonight, they will always remember the taste of late-night pizza fulfilling their empty stomach.