Faith and family

Take a look at Bobby Hanks roaming the CWU campus on his way to classes and you will notice two very important things about him: the ring on his left finger and the cross around his neck. With his average height, muscular build, blonde hair and eyes that twinkle a light blue, one might think they have him figured out; however, when having a conversation with him, all expectations are changed.

From the moment Hanks sat down, there was an air of wit about him that made you wonder if he is as funny as he seems to be.

He is.

Hanks–open and honest–had no qualms when asked to talk about himself; a trait that proved highly useful when asking him to do an interview. Hanks explained he is double majoring in sociology and social services and plans to continue his education earning a master’s in social services.

Hanks enjoys CWU and thinks the campus is beautiful, the right size and affordable. Inbetween quizzes and chapter readings, Hanks enjoys photography. He says taking pictures of campus is his favorite, especially taking photos of the same place on campus as the seasons change, giving him a chance to watch the seasons transform the scenery.

He then dove into the two topics that are the most prominent in his life.

Hanks and his wife were highschool sweethearts, dating since they were sophomores, before getting married in January of 2015. The two met in a Spanish class, but said they did not hit it off right away.

“We had a mutual friend and Ceara [Hanks’ wife] had just moved to Washington, because her dad was in the army… she hated it here. I noticed she was always on her phone and I turned around and said ‘well if you got off your phone and actually engaged in conversations you would meet people.’ So she thought I was rude and didn’t like me initially,” Hank said.

Originally Hanks was going to attend the University of Washington and pursue a degree in veterinary medicine. He said he was naive to what it actually took to be a veterinarian and that he knew he needed to find another route. That is how he found social services.

Ceara agrees this was the right direction for him, saying that he is great at talking to people. Hanks is eager to serve others and feels he has made the right decision with the direction he wants his life to take.

With a statement cross necklace around his neck and a cross tattooed on his arm, Hanks explained that he and his wife are both Catholics. Hanks said his religious views are based off Roman Catholicism, but he feels he is more spiritual than religious. He does attend mass but does not partake in every belief that Catholic’s practice, such as confession with a priest. He feels very strongly that his religious views are what has guided his life in the direction it has taken. Marrying his wife, deciding to come to CWU and finding a career path he was passionate about, were all realities created in part by his strong faith. Faith is personal and Hanks feels it is never something anyone should be ashamed of or feel like they need to cover up.