2017 Grammys and Oscars in review





The 2017 Oscars and Grammys were unquestionably two of the most memorable in years. With performance snafus and mis-awarded contestants, one could not help but feel like they were watching an episode of “The Bachelor” instead of two incredibly prestigious awards shows.

The 2017 Grammys were hosted by James Corden, a British actor known for his work on The Late Late Show [with James Corden]. Although Corden attempted to host a lighthearted and entertaining show, it ultimately fell flat—literally. His opening number had a choreographed fall down a flight of stairs to centerstage, Corden then proceeded to throw a fake tantrum before launching into his opening speech. His hosting only got more uncomfortable from there. At about the one hour mark, Cordon entered the crowd in a cardboard cutout of a car and invited celebrities to come and join him in his “car” for his famous “Carpool Karaoke.” Though it had the potential to be funny, he once again fell short and everyone in the room (and the car) appeared uncomfortable.

The opening performer was Adele, singing “Hello” in a gorgeous emerald green gown. She gave an incredible performance and set the stage for the night’s big winners.

Notable victories for the night included:

Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album: Adele, “25”

Record of The Year: Adele, “Hello”

Best New Artist: Chance The Rapper

Best Rap Album: Chance The Rapper, “Coloring Book”

Best Rap/Sung Performance: Drake, “Hotline Bling”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Twenty One Pilots, “Stressed Out”

Best Dance/Electronic Album: Flume, “Skin”

Best Rock Song, Best Alternative Music Album and Best Rock Performance: David Bowie, “Blackstar”

Best Urban Contemporary Album: Beyoncé, “Lemonade”

Best Country Solo Performance: Maren Morris, “My Church”

For a night where the soul focus should have been on talented artists and beautiful music, there were quite a few technical difficulties. During one performance Lady Gaga teamed up with Metallica to perform “Moth Into Flame,” but when Laverne Cox introduced the performers she forgot to mention Metallica by name. If that wasn’t enough, James Hetfield’s mic was off for the first half of the song, which made it so there were long chunks of awkward silence where Hetfield was inaudibly singing. Gaga did her part well, rocking out and giving a stellar performance, but by the time all the technical difficulties were figured out the song was almost over making it too late to salvage the performance. The technical difficulties went as far as to upset Hetfield enough for him to throw his guitar and kick the mic stand as he walked off stage.

Performers and audience members may have figured that the night already filled its quota for blunders and mishaps, but that was not the case. Adele attempted to pay tribute to music legend George Michael, who passed away peacefully in his home in late December, but she began singing in the wrong key. She got about two verses into the song before she asked to start again and although the second time around she performed beautifully, you couldn’t help but feel bad for her.

The night ended with an incredible performance by Bruno Mars, who paid homage to Prince in a glittery purple suit and white blouse in remembrance of Prince’s style from the 1984 hit movie, “Purple Rain.” Mars belted “Let’s Go Crazy” to an enthusiastic audience, which filled the STAPLES Center with bittersweet nostalgia and effectively saving the night.

This was a stark contrast to the 2017 Oscars, which although had one grand mistake, had fewer accidents. Jimmy Kimmel hosted this year’s Oscars and while many found his humor hard to swallow, others thought it was hilarious. Kimmel poked fun at Meryl Streep by saying the actress, “has phoned it in for more than 50 films over her lackluster career. Join me in giving Meryl Streep a totally underserved round of applause.”

The most notable performance was from up-and-coming star, Auli’i Cravalho. Cravalho wore a beautiful bright red gown, she performed “How Far I’ll Go” following a prologue from Lin Manuel-Miranda, singer and songwriter for Disney’s motion picture “Moana.” During the performance Cravalho had a slight bump on the head from a flag one of the backup dancers was waving. She was unharmed by the event, the flag barely brushed Cravalho’s hair, so it certainly did not stop her from giving a dazzling performance.

Notable victories for the night included:

Best Actress: Emma Stone, “La La Land”

Best Original Music Score: “La La Land”

Best Visual Effects: “The Jungle Book”

Best Animated Feature Film: “Zootopia”

Best Picture: “Moonlight”

Best Cinematography: Linus Sandgren, “La La Land”

Best Film Editing: John Gilbert

Best Makeup: Giorgio Gregorini, “Suicide Squad”

Best Costume Design: Colleen Atwood, “Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them”

The one large mishap of the night was the error that happened during the presentation of the Best Picture award. Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway opened the envelope that Beatty thought was for Best Picture, the two looked awkwardly at one another before Dunaway announced “La La Land” as the winner. It turns out the envelope the two were handed was for the previous category, Best Actress, thus the card inside read “Emma Stone, La La Land.” The two were later corrected and the real winner, “Moonlight,” was announced. Both sets of cast members were on stage during all this confusion and it made for an incredibly awkward ending to the show.