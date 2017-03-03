Trombone Club





CWU Music Department’s Trombone Club provides student musicians with a place to practice, perform and hone their skills for the future. The club, also known as Trombone Choir, also performs on campus several times throughout the year.

On Feb. 26 the Trombone Club performed in the Concert Hall of the McIntyre Smith Music Building. The concerts provide a way to showcase the music of the group to friends and family, but also a way to reach out to other students. Many individuals, even those who may not know much about music, come to hear the group perform and learn about how the club works.

Club President Gabriella Garcia, senior music education major said, “It’s open to the entire community.”

Trombone Club features students who are planning to graduate from the music education program and those who were able to travel and perform in competitions around the country.

One of the members, Henry Sparks, junior trombone performance and music education double major, has the opportunity to travel to Washington D.C to perform at the American Trombone Workshop, which is one of the largest trombone conventions in the country.

Sparks said, “they have one of their competitions is a jazz solo competition and I entered in, sent in recordings and I’m one of three finalists in the under twenty-one division.”

Sparks is a little nervous for the trip, but believes it will be an experience for him to work and play with some Army musicians. If he wins the division he will be a featured soloist with the top Army jazz band, U.S. Army Blues.

The club is not only a place for playing instruments but it is also a time for the musicians to talk and plan out events. Samuel Howard, junior music education major and the vice president of the trombone club, believes the club to be more of an idea.

“We get together to brainstorm concerts rather they get together to work because we spend so much time together in general because of our major,” Howard said.

During the club meetings the members discuss different opportunities to fundraise for the club and come up with ideas for any future conferences that the club may want to play in. As a club they also do some special events by getting together to play for the community.

“Every December we get together a group and perform Christmas carols at community events, as well as some members of the studio knit scarves and get together clothing to give to people in the winter time,” Howard said.

The Trombone Club itself helps support all these kinds of opportunities, like Trombone Choir. As well as the opportunities to travel as a group and even send individuals like, Henry Sparks to perform in an event.