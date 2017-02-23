Annual CWU business conference to feature state executives





CWU’s College of Business is coordinating an Economic Outlook Conference for Feb. 28 in Sue Lombard Hall.

The Economic Outlook Conference (EOC) will start at 8 a.m. and go until 2 p.m.

“The topics discussed will cover the trends, challenges and opportunities in Washington State’s hay and potato industries,” said Stephanie Kelsey, a student Ambassador for the College of Business. “We will also provide breakfast, lunch and refreshments for everyone attending.”

The EOC will feature speeches from five speakers including: Derek Sandison, the director of the Washington State Department of Agriculture; Matthew Harris, the assistant executive director of Governmental Affairs for the Washington State Potato Commission; John Toaspern, the chief marketing officer of Potatoes USA; John Szczepanski, the director of the U.S. Forage Export Council, a subcommittee of the National Hay Association and John Creighton, the Seattle Port commissioner.

“The EOC is an annual event and it is an amazing way for CWU students to network with business professionals who work in industries that are extremely relevant to the Ellensburg area,” Kelsey said. “Any student can come to the event, most of the people attending will be business students who are wanting to network with business professionals.”

While apples are the state’s top cash crop, potatoes rank second, contributing more than $4.5 billion annually to the state’s economy and providing employment to in excess of 23,000 workers. Hay is the state’s fifth largest economic agriculture commodity and is vital to production of the fourth largest commodity, milk and the sixth biggest, cattle and calves.

“Each year, our conference focuses on industries and companies that are dominant economic drivers within Washington’s central corridor,” said Kathryn Martell, College of Business dean. “The last three conferences have focused on the agriculture industry and, with this year’s focus on potatoes and hay, we are expanding the scope beyond fruit.”

“This is great event where we can serve our community by bringing great industry speakers to Ellensburg and encourage engagement between industry, government, researchers, and students in the College of Business,” Martell said.