‘A passion for radio’

88.1 The 'Burg interviews candidates for general manager

Terrence B. Siggers at an open forum on Feb. 13. Siggers is one of the four candidates applying to be The 'Burg's general manager. Jack Lambert

CWU administration will soon select one of four candidates applying for the general manager of CWU’s radio station, 88.1 The ‘Burg.

It’s been about two years since CWU has interviewed for the position and after the previous general manager, Travis Box resigned in June 2016, Jeff MacMillan, a ‘Burg staff member, has acted as the interim since July 15, six days after he graduated from CWU.

MacMillan is now a candidate for the position and could continue the work he has already put in place.

The process of searching for the new general manager has been in the hands of a search committee, which includes Eric Scott, assistant director for the Sophomore Year Experience (SYE) and Vene Skyles, student and activities secretary.

Dean of Student Success Sarah Swager said the search committee will make a list of pros and cons for each candidate with the help of student evaluations created during the public forums— which concluded last week. Upon receiving the lists, Swager will then make the final decision within the week.

Three other candidates have been interviewed for the general manager position in addition to MacMillan,

Terrence Siggers has held multiple positions at the University of Alabama (UA), including the technology manager and coordinator of the office of student media. He was also the music director, operations director, sales representative and station manager for UA’s radio station.

Robert Franklin, PhD. has experience in managing multiple radio stations around the country and has also taught radio classes. He has also directed several films and received awards for his photography and other works.

Troy Hunt has managed the College of Eastern Utah and Wyoming Northwest Community College radio stations and was the chief operator at both. He also held the position of board operator and announcer at KENW-FM, a PBS station in New Mexico, while in graduate school.

Swagger said the new general manager has to have a “real passion for radio” and work collaboratively with other groups on campus.

The role of general manager is crucial to the station’s future, but Swagger said The ‘Burg has been predominantly student run she plans to keep it that way.

The new manager will be responsible for about 60 students, 22 employees and two professional staff members. Additionally, The ‘Burg holds a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) license and the new manager is responsible for upholding by FCC regulations and CWU codes of conduct.

“I am excited to maintain the good reputation [of the radio station],” Swager said.