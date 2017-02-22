The Wildcats and Cougs showdown

The CWU Lacrosse team is looking forward to proving itself as it faces the WSU Cougars, a D1 team.

The Cougars may be looking down on the Wildcats for being a DII team but letting their guard down would be a mistake.

Evan Schnitzus, head men’s Lacrosse coach, feels strongly about the second competition of the season since they just beat Portland State and had a competitive game against last year’s D2 playoff champs.

“WSU is considered slightly weaker than these two teams, so I expect to come out strong,” Schnitzus said.

Schnitzus has been playing lacrosse now for five years. He played lacrosse for four years at CWU and came back to coach and keep the team going.

“I am feeling good about this season though,” Schnitzus said. “It’s only the first two games and not being able to play outside has really put us in an interesting spot. We just started getting all the kinks out and now we are in full force.”

Schnitzus mentioned how WSU isn’t a strong DI team and how it will be fun to show that a DII team is just as competitive.

Jon Holden is a junior defensive player on the men’s lacrosse team this season and wants to do whatever he can to help the team make it to playoffs.

He has been playing lacrosse here at CWU for three years now.

“I originally came here for hockey, but ended up trying our lacrosse and it was the best decision I’ve ever made,” Holden said. “I have made lifelong friends and experienced so many awesome things.”

He mentioned how their second game didn’t end up how they would have hoped but they played hard, he said and have a lot to work on and are ready for the next challenge.

“I am a little beat up after our second game, since I just had a shoulder surgery, but I am looking forward to bouncing back on Saturday,” Holden said.

The Wildcats are eager to go against WSU since they’re always a hard-fought competitive team, which makes it a good game. They have high hopes for a win this weekend.

“I don’t have many personal goals, but as a team the goal for that is to continue to improve every day and eventually make it to playoffs in April,” Holden said.

Schnitzus has the same goal in mind but also added how he wants to create a family feel for the team this season.