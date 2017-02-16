A teacher in the making

Person of the week: Callie Bursey





College is a time to explore career options, but it is also a time to meet new people and make memories.

Callie Bursey is a senior education and special education double-major.

Bursey said she loved both programs, and because it was going to be impossible to choose between the two, she decided to major in both.

Her current plans after graduation are teaching general education, but hopefully having a mix of special education students.

Bursey believes that CWU has a great education department and she appreciates the dedication and cheerful attitudes of her peers in the program.

“Becoming friends with classmates is my favorite part. When you spend hours with people in class, you get to know them and you’re able to have jokes and such in class,” Bursey said. “Once class is over and everyone leaves, you have to do that all over again the next class session, so when you can break the mold and keep that friendship outside of class, it’s the best.”

Bursey said becoming a teacher has been a long-time dream of her’s. That is why once she settled into the program she knew that she had found the perfect place for herself.

Her goal for her future in education is to be happy and have an impact on a student’s life for the better.

Bursey lives in a quaint house with 60s themed interior and spacious bedrooms. She shares this with two roommates, one of which is also in the education major, making it so Bursey has a permanent study buddy.

Bursey remembers the day she met her best friend, a girl who has had a monumental effect on not only Burseys’ academics, but her happiness.

During class Bursey made friends with a girl wearing a burger hat. Once the class was over Bursey stayed to talk with the professor and the burger-hat girl left. After finishing talking to the professor, Bursey headed back home to Sue Lombard.

“Once inside, I’m walking down the hall [and] I see the girl with the burger hat,” Bursey said. “Of course I yell, ‘Hey you!’ and we both freeze. We end up standing and talking for hours and that is what lead to our friendship.”

Seeing a friend outside of the classroom and bucking up the courage to talk to her is what helped Bursey gain such an important person in her life.

Bursey says to not be afraid of what people are going to think of you and to just try and have fun.