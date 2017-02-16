Showtime at Central





Singing and spoken word echoed through the SURC Theater on Friday, Feb. 10, as students auditioned for “Showtime at Central,” a remake of the nationally-televised “Showtime at the Apollo,” which was broadcast from the Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York City.

Historically, “Showtime at the Apollo” served as a catalyst for African-Americans to earn national recognition as professionals in arts and entertainment.

At 13 years old, Lauryn Hill was booed off the Apollo stage as an “Amateur Night” contestant in 1988. Today, Hill has sold millions of records as a Grammy-awarded solo artist and member of the hip-hop trio The Fugees.

“Showtime at the Apollo” also had its share of celebrity guest appearances, with performances from the late jazz artist Al Jarreau, Mariah Carey, N.W.A, Nas and Run-DMC.

Jaeana Davis, junior musical theatre major, described the Apollo as being “the first stage that African-American individuals could perform on.” Davis serves on the executive board as a programmer for CWU’s Black Student Union (BSU).

BSU organizes and sponsors “Showtime at Central” annually as a tribute to Black History Month, and to showcase the diverse talents of the student body.

Each contestant will receive a few minutes of stage time. In addition, when performers first enter the stage, they can “rub the stump,” an original gimmick from “Showtime at the Apollo.” If a participant “rubs the stump,” they can perform for 45 seconds before the audience is allowed to react. If not, the audience members can immediately begin applauding or booing them off the stage.

Contestants will come face-to-face with criticism during their time on stage. “I’ve been booed,” said Davis, who performed in the event during her freshmen year. “Regardless of whether we get booed or not, we have the opportunity to perform.”

Davis estimates that about 18 performers auditioned for Showtime at Central and the majority of those are singers, rappers and dancers.

“Some of our rappers already have a name for themselves,” Davis said. “And this is the first time we’ve had dancers in the show.”

The audience will decide the winners of the contest and there will be prizes for the top three performers.

First place will receive a cash prize and Black Grenade Entertainment—an artist management company and local record label—will award merchandise to second and third place winners.

BSU Advisers Mal Stewman and Keith Champagne worked with Director of Student Involvement Andre Dickerson to contract this year’s celebrity guest host.

Davis is excited to bring Emmanuel Hudson, a Youtube comedian and cast member from seasons 5-8 of Nick Cannon’s sketch comedy series, “Wild n’ Out,” to CWU for the show.

BSU members organized committees to tackle different aspects of the event, such as auditions, stage management and prizes.

Members of MEChA (Movimiento Estudiantil Chicano de Aztlan), including ASCWU President Armando Ortiz, will also assist in setting up the event on Saturday.

“We want to make [the event] for the school as a whole,” Davis said.