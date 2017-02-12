Alaska Anchorage outpaces CWU

Xander Fu Xander Fu





Filed under Basketball, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

0 Flares 0 Flares ×

The Wildcats battled hard against the University of Alaska Anchorage, but in the end the Seawolves pulled away with the 69-48 win.

From the start the game took on a quicker pace than normal for the Wildcats, with the Seawolves controlling the tempo.

“They sped the game up to a point that got us uncomfortable and we just didn’t respond,” head coach Jeff Harada said.

After a quick first period the Seawolves led the Wildcats 13-8. Rachel Lorentson contributed three points during the quarter, while Taylor Baird and Jasmin Edwards each added two. The Wildcats grabbed 15 rebounds in the first, besting the Seawolves 15-14.

During the second quarter the Wildcats recorded 13 points, but were outscored by Anchorage 17-13. The Wildcats remained close in scoring during most of the second, even grabbing the lead by a point with 6:59 remaining in the half. By halftime the Seawolves took a 30-21 lead.

Jasmin Edwards contributed eight points in the first half, Taylor Baird added another five points and eight rebounds, and freshman Alexis Pana added two points and a rebound of her own.

After the half, the Seawolves continued to set the pace and command the game, adding another 18 points in the third. The Wildcats added 16 point to their total from baskets by Edwards, Baird, Pana, Kortney Grattic, Sarah McGee and Sadie Mensing. By the end of regulation, nearly every player from the Wildcat roster would contribute at least one basket.

“We had to play more players than normal because of the way they played,” Harada said.

The score after three gave the Seawolves a 48-37 lead.

In the final ten minutes the Wildcats added eleven points, but it wasn’t enough to come away with the win as the Seawolves took the game 69-48.

“We started settling for jump shots in the second half,” Harada said. “When you settle for jump shots against a team like Anchorage, you’re helping them out.”

The Wildcat bench contributed 21 points overall including eight from Alexis Pana, a new career high.

“Alexis came in and did some good things,” Harada said.

Pana, a freshman from Hilo, Hawaii has averaged 1.7 points per game in her first season with the Wildcats.

“It was pretty good,” Pana said of her contribution. “I’m just proud I didn’t let my team down.”

The Wildcats now must immediately turn their focus to their upcoming game.

“We can’t dwell on this one,” Harada said. “We have to go out next week and get a couple win to keep us in the playoff fight.”

Next for the Wildcats is a two-game road trip including games against Concordia on Feb. 16, and Western Oregon on Feb. 18.

“They stole a game from us at home a couple weeks ago,” Harada said. “I’m looking forward to us going out there and playing well.”