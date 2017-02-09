Mad Chad

CWU Up-Late will host Mad Chad, the chainsaw juggler





All comedic performances include jokes and witty banter but very few include flying chainsaws and death-defying stunts. Mad Chad Taylor, a performer who incorporates chainsaw juggling into his comedy set is taking the stage Friday, Feb 10 at 8 p.m. in the SURC Ballroom. With his ecstatic stunts, Taylor has performed for more than 1,000 colleges in addition to several television appearances.

Nick St. John, an undeclared sophomore said, “I wasn’t exactly sure who he was, but a few of my friends mentioned that there was guy coming who juggled chainsaws. I looked him up and realized that he was pretty famous; the juggling looked crazy.”

CWU has hosted many celebrity performers over the years and the process for booking the entertainment can take a bit of work. Marissa Anthony, special events coordinator for Campus Activities and 1st year graduate student with a bachelor’s in recreation and tourism said, “They sent us a postcard in the mail… they send them to Campus Activities all around the United States.”

“We saw his postcard and thought it would be really cool and so you just email them and they got back to me that same week,” Anthony said. “We just booked him and it wasn’t that hard.”

Booking a performer can sometimes be an expensive venture since each person sets their own prices for their acts.

“It’s not cheap, but it is definitely built into our budget,”Anthony said.

Not very many people would recognize Mad Chad at first, but watching his videos can spark an interest and maybe even a recognizable face from videos and commercials that he has done. Anthony said, “I didn’t know who he was before we got the postcard, but since then I’ve been watching stuff on YouTube.It’s crazy.”

With Mad Chad having such an exciting dangerous performance, audience members may feel some form of anxiety during the act. Anthony explained, “I know a lot of us are kind of nervous because of the chainsaws.” Besides feeling some nerves about his dangerous act, his experience and sense of humor might subside the audience’s apprehensive feelings..

Checking out performers on the internet can make or break attendance and interest into any event now-a-days; Cody Hougnon, freshman majoring in Mechanical Engineering Technology recalls his experience. “Yeah, I recognized him on that Progressive Insurance commercial,” Hougnon said. “Some of his stuff was funny, so I expect his performance to be good maybe even better, because it’s actually live.”