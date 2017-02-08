Sadie Mensing begins to shine bright

Sadie Mensing is a sophomore shooting guard on the CWU Women’s Basketball team this season and is starting to stand out and shine as one of best players on the team.

Mensing just had a career high in points with 19 two weeks ago, against Western Oregon University.

“Having the high scoring game really helped boost my confidence and it made me feel good to contribute to my team,” Mensing said.

Mensing went to Glacier Peak High School and is from Snohomish, WA.

She thinks her basketball career at CWU so far has been going great.

“I’ve been challenged and improved as a basketball player while getting to have great experiences and memories with my team,” Mensing said.

She decided to play for CWU because she wanted to be a part of a team that made her feel like they wanted her there and that’s how everyone made her feel.

“I really love the relationships I get being a part of team,” Mensing said. “My teammates are some of my best friends. Also, I have gotten to experience a lot of different things from basketball like travel and such.”

Mensing is the youngest of her two older sisters who as well played basketball which inspired her to want to play. She started playing basketball as soon as she could walk with her older sisters and never stopped.

She played basketball throughout elementary, middle school, high school and played on select teams as well on top of that.

“I really like basketball because I’m a really competitive person and it’s a really competitive sport,” Mensing said.

Randi Richardson, Assistant Women’s Basketball coach mentioned how Sadie holds herself to a high standard, which helps the coaching staff not feel like they must get on her always.

“She is a kid that is always willing to do the extra [during] practice time to perfect her craft. We don’t have to beg her because she pushes the issue,” Richardson said.

Richardson shared how Mensing always shows up with a positive attitude to practice, wanting to get better and a good team player.

“She has improved a ton from her freshman year and her ceiling is really high. I am excited to see where she goes since she has already improved so much with her confidence, skill level and ability to score the basketball has expanded,” Richardson said.

This year, the CWU women’s team is new and very young. Right now their goal is to improve every day since their record in conference right now is 4-10.

“We have an outside shot in making the playoffs and we will not get their unless we improve every day,” Richardson said

Mensing is currently majoring in clinical physiology and want to pursue a career somewhere in the medical field. Right now she is interested in being a physician’s assistant and just want to work with people and help them in some way.