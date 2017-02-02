Enter a world of adventure

CWU Dungeons and Dragons club lets students create and enter fantasy worlds full of heroes, villains and monsters

Xander Fu





Filed under Community, Scene, Showcase

Dungeons and Dragons (D&D) club is an up-and-coming group at CWU. Only having a few meetings within the last few months, the club has experienced a large turn-out.

Meeting in Black Hall, attendees are welcomed by several of the club officers and are then given some necessities for playing D&D, a set of dice and a playbook.

“It is collective story-telling, one person…will tell the story; essentially the narrator and then you have the players who are the characters,” President Tony Dionisio said. “The book is constantly changing, based on what the characters do.”

According to Dionisio, the Dungeon Master (DM)—the person who runs the whole campaign—doesn’t have control over what happens in the game.

Instead the DM puts the players in situations and allows their reactions to form the story.

The D&D club was formed because there were CWU students who wanted to play, but the members had trouble forming a group and finding a suitable location.

“When we were playing D&D, we were having a hard time getting together at a specific time and where to play, so we started the club,” Dionisio said.

At the beginning of each meeting, Dionisio shares with members tips and tricks on how to play D&D and how to get used to their roles. Then the rest of the meeting is used for getting together and playing through the campaign.

As a new member, the club is willing to help out in anyway. “We will teach you how to play, and have fun with it,” Dionisio said.

First-time player, freshman Spanish and Japanese major and Treasurer, Bailey Abbott said that the game is a “stress reliever. Something we all do to come together, hang out and play.”

According to Abbott, in order to make a club legitimate at CWU, there is a lot of paperwork involved.

The officers must attend ASCWU meetings to be recognized. Once the club is official it can use any of CWU’s rooms for free.

As for fundraising for the club, D&D club isn’t looking for money.

Club Secretary Kaitlin Daniel, sophomore majoring in apparel, textiles and manufacturing said, “We aren’t asking for a club fee like other clubs do, but we do ask for some donations, like extra dice, character figures or playbooks that can be used.”

The D&D club is an option for students to enjoy the game, but also meet new people and appreciate each other’s presence. It also welcomes new members who may not have played before.

With a turn-out of around 25 people, Dionisio hopes for meetings to be busy for a while.

“Hopefully we maintain this amount of membership, but if it goes down a little bit, it’s ok,” Dionisio said. “I need to print out more stuff now.” Xander Fu