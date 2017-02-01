Where to get your powder fix

There is plenty of snow that is in need of being shredded in within distance from CWU.





The Pacific Northwest is a gold mine for skiers and snowboarders. There are ten ski areas in Washington alone and Ellensburg is lucky enough to be within 90 minutes of four of them. White Pass, Stevens Pass, Snoqualmie Pass and Mission Ridge are all less than 85 miles from the CWU campus.

White Pass

“White Pass for sure. I have been snowboarding there since I was a kid. The main lift (Great White Express) has a variety of blues and black diamonds to ride. Really everything about White Pass is cool, especially the drive on Highway 12 on a sunny day,” Brian Cook, communications major, said.

White Pass is 85 miles from Ellensburg with a drive time close to 90 minutes. The base elevation is 4,500 feet with a summit of 6,500. White Pass is known for having long, sustained groomers, clear views of Mt. Rainier and an annual Winter Carnival.

Winter Carnival at White Pass will be held on March 4-5 this year and will feature live music, fire works, pond skim and their iconic snow castle.

Stevens Pass

According to psychology major Hayden Stults, Stevens Pass is the best place to go if you like to board backcountry or throw tricks in the park; which is possible in one run via the Jupiter Express chair lift.

“Stevens Pass is definitely my favorite in Washington. The snow is softer than most areas in Washington and their terrain park has over 40 features. It’s a fun place to go with friends because you can always take different runs and meet at the same chair,” Stults said.

Located 35 miles away from Leavenworth it is possible to visit some of Washington’s local breweries along the way. Stevens Pass offers 10 chairlifts with runs ranging from beginner to advanced, including a terrain park that currently has 43 features to jib, slide or jump.

Snoqualmie Pass

The closest ski area to CWU is Snoqualmie Pass located just 53 miles from campus.

“The convenience is a major plus… [considering] my family lives in Seattle and I live in Ellensburg. Also there is a type (of terrain) for everything, whether it be backcountry, park or even quick runs like Silver Fir.” Elliot Licata, student at CWU said.

Snoqualmie Pass offers a little bit of everything. They have four ski areas to choose from; Summit West is one of the best places to learn how to ski with lifts that are designated for beginners, as well as steeper terrain for skiers and boarders looking to advance their skills. Summit Central is a place geared toward those looking to grind on rails and huck jumps; Central Park currently has over 30 features. Summit East is home to three chair lifts and plenty of cross country terrain. Alpental–separated from the rest– is designated to those who are more advanced and enjoy steeper terrain and backcountry.

Mission Ridge

One of the smaller ski areas, but what it lacks in size, it makes up for in soft snow. It is the furthest ski area east of the resorts that are within 90 minutes of Ellensburg.

As a general rule, the snow gets lighter the further east into the Cascades.

Whether you’re looking to shred park, black diamonds or if you’re just learning, the Pacific Northwest is a great place to get out and play in the snow.