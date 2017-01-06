Wildcats 81 Montana State 77: Recap from last night

Arber Demiri





Filed under Basketball, Sports

The CWU Men’s Basketball team was led by three transfer players Thursday in their 81-77 win against Montana State Billings (MSU).

Junior guard Jawan Stephney had a career high night Thursday against dropping 23 points helping lead the Wildcats to a GNAC win, improving their record to 9-3 overall and 4-2 in GNAC.

Stephney, a transfer from Cochise College in Northern Arizona has been a key player in each of his 4 starts this season. Stephney hit 7 of his 8 shots in the second half with 15 total points in the second.

Senior guard Dom Hunter earned his first career double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Followed by Junior center Fuquan Niles who put up 10 points on the night.

The Wildcats struggled to stop MSUB Freshmen Cinco Durr who had 21 points on the night followed by sophomore Preston Beverly with 16 points.

The Yellowjackets defense was making it hard for the Wildcats offense to put up points. The Wildcats shot 53 percent from the field and 66 percent from the line, while MSUB shot 43 percent from the field, respectively.

The Wildcats will take the week off to recover from their three game GNAC play returning Thursday January 12th when they take on the Falcons of Seattle Pacific University.