Zalk a part of King 5 best of Western Washington contest

Arber Demiri





Filed under Football, Sports

Senior wide receiver Jesse Zalk. Central Washington football fans are all too familiar with this name. Zalk has become one of the fan favorites this season with his electrifying returns and catches.

Zalk has recorded 1,542 all-purpose yards and 16 touchdowns this season. He is ranked 21 in the GNAC in all-purpose yards. On Nov. 5 against Simon Fraser University, Zalk set a CWU single game receiving yards record (307) along with five touchdowns, which tied the GNAC single-game record.

Zalk is a nominee for King 5 College Football Player of the Year this season.

“It would mean a lot to me cause all those people are good athletes,” Zalk said.

Last season, Zalk ranked 3rd in the nation in all-purpose yards (1,674), including 43 catches for 675 yards. He was named Second Team All-American and First Team All-Conference. This season, Zalk has 1,029 receiving yards, 156 punt return yards and 331 kick return yards.

This is Zalk’s last season and he would love to end it the right way.

“The last couple games of the season were real fun. Glad we beat Humbodlt State University to win the last game of the season,” he added.

Zalk loves to lead his teammates by example for the upcoming group of freshmen receivers.

Freshman receiver Ronnie Gary had nothing but high praises for Zalk.

“Jesse has been giving me help since I arrived here for the summer football camp. Jesse, the coaches, and a lot of other people know the talents Jesse possess… and last weekend against Simon Fraser, there seemed to be no cap to his potential. He and everybody working the offense, took advantage of the poor performing team and had a jessepalooza that game.”

Zalk had a record performing game against Simon Fraser. Recording 10 catches for 307 yards and five touchdowns.

“I was in utter awe at the whole thing. By the time he received his third touchdown, I stopped being surprised because I figured that this is what was expected, and this is what it takes to be a great player. Us freshmen want to hold ourselves to a higher standard when comparing ourselves to Jesse, we want to be better in every way possible. We want to have the younger generations be better than we were also,” Gary continued.

The tradition for Wildcat football is to lead by example. Zalk encourages his teammates to work harder every day. This is his senior year and he wants to set the right example for the younger players, so they can help the upcoming freshmen next season.

“He is not always the one talking and trying to pump up the team, because he leads with his actions,” junior wide receiver Nate Rauda said. “Jesse always brings energy to practice every day and never gets lazy. He definitely helps other receivers get better with the energy that he brings and his playmaking ability. The energy can pick guys up and help them have a good practice.”

Central Washington University won their last game of the season against Humbodlt State University 37-30.