Wildcats prepare for track season

Xander Fu

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

0 Flares 0 Flares ×

The indoor track season will begin on Dec. 4, kicking off this year’s much anticipated track and field season. Some key players have returned with their eyes set on nationals. There is excitement when talking about the possibilities and potential success this year.

“The indoor season really sets us up for success going into the outdoor season,” head Coach Kevin Adkisson said. “We’re just excited to see what kind of shape people are in and what the season holds.”

Many track and field coaches and athletes feel the same way in reference to the men’s track and field with buzz centered on key returners like Armando Tafoya—the only male to compete at nationals—and sprinter and two-sport athlete Kent McKinney.

“Armando is a big returning thrower for us and is someone who will do very well,” Adkisson said. “For outdoor, Kent McKinney is also someone who will help us out a ton.”

Athletes like McKinney have been training and preparing themselves to run.

“We’re trying to get ready for the season so that we can last the season without injury,” McKinney said. “There’s a lot of stretching, a lot of plyometric work and a lot of practicing technique so that we can run fast when the season starts.”

Including the indoor season, track will start in December and end towards the end of May depending on whether or not they make nationals, that is why staying in shape and healthy is key to a successful season.

Sprint coach Bryan Mack believes that the biggest key to helping athletes remain healthy throughout the season first starts with communication.

“Honestly the most important way to keep them healthy is to maintain constant communication,” Mack said. “I need to make sure that athletes feel they can come to me when something is happening.”

Along with making sure his athletes remain healthy, Mack also believes that creating a team atmosphere is important to the team’s success.

“I try to get other athletes to understand their events so that they can coach each other,” Mack said. “You can honestly go through track and not care about anyone else’s season and do fine so I really try to get them to understand their event so that they can help each other and in the end care about each other’s success.”

As one can see and imagine, there are pieces that need to be connected, moving and intentionally worked in order to create the perfect season.