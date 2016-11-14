The student news site of Central Washington University
Filed under CWU, Local, Multimedia, News, Showcase

Hundreds gather for Not In Our KittCo peace march

Kailan Manandic, News Editor • November 14, 2016Leave a Comment

Advertisement - SNO Ad Network

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






0 Flares 0 Flares ×

Chants and cheers echoed throughout downtown Ellensburg Monday evening as hundreds of community members and CWU students marched in protest of hate and intolerance.

About 500 people participated in the peace march that began on campus and weaved through the historic downtown area before stopping in front of Ellensburg City Hall. The march ended at the SURC at 5 p.m., nearly an hour after it began.

The march originally focused on the NIOKC movement and mostly maintained that ideology, but the event evolved into a general peace march encompassing multiple anti-hate protests.

Groups of protesters shouted several mantras as they marched which included “Not in our KittCo,” “Black lives matter” and “Love conquers hate, don’t discriminate!”

Tai Jackson, a CWU journalism junior, was heavily involved in organizing the march as part of a class assignment.

“We had a lot more people than we thought we would,” she said. “I wish there were more students involved. However, I do love seeing how many community members were so active in it.”

Protesters’ aimed to inform all of Kittitas county that the community doesn’t stand for racism. According to Jackson the amount of community support was important in spreading the message beyond CWU.

“Honestly, I did not think that there was going to be that many people,” Jackson said. “I love all the supporters … I’m so proud.”

The Ellensburg Police department and CWU police supported the event by providing officers to escort the crowds as they navigated the downtown area. Officers blocked numerous streets and marched alongside protesters in solidarity.

“It was overwhelming,” said Marte Fallshore, a CWU psyhcology professor.

Fallshore started the Not In Our Kittitas County movement last October and has been a major part in organizing recent events.

Another event is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 29 in the SURC Ballroom at 5:30 p.m. The upcoming panel is set to focus on personal stories of discrimination and how the community can address and stop hate.

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under CWU

CWU honors Native American culture with an open house

Last Wednesday, Nov. 9,  the Museum of Culture and Environment paid tribute to the land CWU occupies  by hosting a open house open to all students a...

Bike Theft Doubles at CWU

            A stolen bike  is an increasingly common problem on CWU’s campus. “Obviously we’ve got real concerns when it com...

‘Whole Lotta Love’
‘Whole Lotta Love’
Sex in the CWU

The presentation started late as Peggy Orenstein rushed back into the room. She made it up to the podium and explained how she wanted to be honest wit...

CWU veterans answer student’s questions

This Friday is Veteran’s Day and Central is celebrating early with a veterans panel in the Student Union Recreation Center (SURC) Pit at 4 p.m. this...

Other stories filed under Local

County Cannabis Post-Election

While the world is buzzing about President-elect Donald J. Trump, local elections also produced results worth discussion. The Kittitas County Commi...

NY Times columnist visits CWU

Syrian refugees sit huddled together on the floor of an abandoned gym, the few belongings that remain from their previous life rest by their sides aft...

CWU and Ellensburg say “Not In Our Town”
CWU and Ellensburg say “Not In Our Town”
Medical weed comes back to Ellensburg shops

On July 1, Washington merged the recreational and medical marijuana markets. The merger focuses on regulating Washington’s unregulated collectiv...

President Gaudino and ASCWU condemn local KKK activities

The Ellensburg community has recently become concerned about the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) fliers that have been found throughout town. Tomorrow, Oct. 7,...

0 Flares Twitter 0 Facebook 0 Reddit 0 0 Flares ×
The student news site of Central Washington University
Hundreds gather for Not In Our KittCo peace march