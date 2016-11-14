Local, Multimedia, News, Showcase Filed under CWU

Hundreds gather for Not In Our KittCo peace march

Chants and cheers echoed throughout downtown Ellensburg Monday evening as hundreds of community members and CWU students marched in protest of hate and intolerance.

About 500 people participated in the peace march that began on campus and weaved through the historic downtown area before stopping in front of Ellensburg City Hall. The march ended at the SURC at 5 p.m., nearly an hour after it began.

The march originally focused on the NIOKC movement and mostly maintained that ideology, but the event evolved into a general peace march encompassing multiple anti-hate protests.

Groups of protesters shouted several mantras as they marched which included “Not in our KittCo,” “Black lives matter” and “Love conquers hate, don’t discriminate!”

Tai Jackson, a CWU journalism junior, was heavily involved in organizing the march as part of a class assignment.

“We had a lot more people than we thought we would,” she said. “I wish there were more students involved. However, I do love seeing how many community members were so active in it.”

Protesters’ aimed to inform all of Kittitas county that the community doesn’t stand for racism. According to Jackson the amount of community support was important in spreading the message beyond CWU.

“Honestly, I did not think that there was going to be that many people,” Jackson said. “I love all the supporters … I’m so proud.”

The Ellensburg Police department and CWU police supported the event by providing officers to escort the crowds as they navigated the downtown area. Officers blocked numerous streets and marched alongside protesters in solidarity.

“It was overwhelming,” said Marte Fallshore, a CWU psyhcology professor.

Fallshore started the Not In Our Kittitas County movement last October and has been a major part in organizing recent events.

Another event is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 29 in the SURC Ballroom at 5:30 p.m. The upcoming panel is set to focus on personal stories of discrimination and how the community can address and stop hate.