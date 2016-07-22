Republican National Convention wraps up

Natalie Baldwin The Kittitas County GOP headquarters is located off University Way near CWU.





The Republican National Convention, held in Cleveland, Ohio and began on July 18, recently concluded. During this convention Donald Trump formally accepted his role as the Republican Presidential candidate and he announced his Vice President, Governor Mike Pence of Indiana.

Trump’s slogan of “Make America Great Again” was varied as multiple themes each night at the convention.

Speakers at the RNC included Melania Trump, wife of Donald Trump who gave a speech Monday night which mirrored a speech given by First Lady Michelle Obama at the Democratic National Convention in 2008. According to an article by the New York Times, Meredith McIver, a staff writer for the Trump campaign, came forward and said she wrote to speech for Mrs. Trump.

McIver put in her resignation letter but Trump did not accept it, saying “people make innocent mistakes.”

Other speakers included Donald Trump Jr., and Senator Ted Cruz who did not formally endorse Trump while speaking Wednesday, a decision that was met with a room full of boos by the crowd.

In Trump’s acceptance speech he said he was going to put “America first.” Another point that Trump made focused on crime and violence.

“Beginning on January 20, 2017, safety will be restored,” Trump said.

At the Republican headquarters in Ellensburg, Susan Martin thought that the convention was “going pretty well.” Although she said that she didn’t think much of Cruz, she thought that Eric Trump’s speech was “nice.” Martin admitted that she didn’t watch a lot of the convention, but said that “anything is better than the alternative.”

The Kittitas County Republican headquarters is located at 100 E. University Way.