Fourth of July with a bang





As the weather continues to heat up, the Fourth of July is set to draw in sizeable crowds. Fireworks are already banned in Yakima County, but if you live in Ellensburg there’s still hope for you yet.

This Independence Day in Ellensburg, Rotary Park has a day filled of free events that will feature food for the whole family.. The events will kick off at 5 p.m. with an opening ceremony that will feature live music followed by a pie eating contest from 6:30 p.m to 8:30 p.m.

At 8:30 p.m., rubber ducks will be dropped from a fire truck ladder as part of a fundraiser. Tickets can be purchased for $5 each ticket, throughout the day or in advance at various businesses, around Ellensburg.

The Duck Drop is organized by Generations, a nonprofit group of business owners who perform community service throughout Ellensburg. Last year, Generations hosted a raffle to help raise money for new basketball courts at Rotary Park and West Ellensburg Park.

This year, the majority of the money raised will go toward reimbursing the group for cleaning up and refurbishing Naneum Pond. Duck Drop prizes include Mariners tickets, CWU football season tickets, a pool party, a Sears air conditioner, various gift cards as well as other items.

At 9:30 p.m., event organizers will close the overflow parking lot to additional cars followed by the main parking lot at 9:45 p.m. to prepare for fireworks show to close out the night, which is expected to start around 10 p.m.

Parking has been known to be scarce for the event therefore it is recommended to bike, carpool, or walk to the event. In the past, parking has been known to fill up before 8 p.m., therefore if you are planning on driving, be sure to get there before then to guarantee a decent parking spot. Also, if you plan on driving to the event, keep in mind it can take up to 45 minutes for the last car to leave the parking lot at the end of the fireworks show.

For those who want to avoid big crowds and want to avoid Rotary Park , CWU student workers are planning on getting together at The Verge Apartments. Students are planning a pool party followed by a barbeque ending the night with watching fireworks on T.V.

“If you are looking for something to do to celebrate Fourth of July but don’t want to leave Ellensburg,” said english education senior Anna Kessner, “I recommend getting together with a group of people and finding ways to hang out to celebrate the holiday.”

Another group of students are planning on going to People’s Pond to have a barbeque in hopes that they can see or hear the fireworks at People’s Pond at the end of the night.

For those who plan on staying in Ellensburg for the Fourth of July, are less likely to deal with drunk drivers as extra patrols will be throughout Ellensburg, but it is still extremely important to drive safely and to look after your friends.