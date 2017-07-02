Paradiso 2017 wows attendees, Live Nation works to eliminate drug problems





This past weekend not only marked the first day of summer, but also two nights of EDM music, laser lights, and carnival rides. Paradiso 2017 took over the Gorge Amphitheatre with 28,000 attendees at one of the world’s best outdoor venues according to Wall Street Journal.

Some of the biggest names in the EDM community such as Breathe Carolina, Marshmello, Tiesto, Porter Robinson, Zeds Dead along with many other acts performed at this year’s Paradiso.

Fourth year CWU student Jeff Hale worked at Paradiso this year but attended as a spectator patron the past few years.

“Paradiso has some awesome artists and people in the crowd,” Hale said, “but the event itself stays the same because of the vibes and attendees.”

While some students were hanging out with their friends, going to the beach, barbecuing, enjoying summer nights, with 28,000 concert attendees. For some, ravers were able to do all that on top off dancing day and night for two days straight.

Aside from being known for ravers wearing minimal clothing and colorful costumes, Paradiso is also known for its extreme heat and large number of drug overdoses and people doing drugs. In the past many festival goers hospitalized for drugs taken at the festival grounds and from dehydration.

In 2015, the temperature was well over 100 degrees the weekend of Paradiso and vendors ran out of water. Many festival goers ended up hospitalized and two deaths deaths from not only dehydration but also from drug overdose.

Since then, Live Nation has begun working with The Gorge Amphitheatre to maximize security and to make sure vendors don’t run out of water. In addition to that, The Gorge Amphitheatre is now providing free water filter stations; cool mist stations and vendors have even lowered water prices.

Live Nation has also increased their security. Security teams now search vehicles and patrons not only before they enter the amphitheater but also when arrive to the campground.

“This was my first year attending Paradiso and it met all my expectations,” said senior Education major, Cole Gilomen, “everyone was there to have fun together and enjoy amazing music at the music beautiful venue I have even been.”

For the first time ever, USC Events also livestreamed Paradiso via Youtube for those who couldn’t make it to the sold out festival. Tickets sold out fast after went on sale on March 3. That did not stop CWU Junior Jared Besset from sneaking into the festival to attend Paradiso.

“Hopping over the fence to attend Paradiso was definitely worth it,” Bessett said.

Throughout this summer concert season, keep an out for The Gorge Amphitheatre’s concert calendar as a couple more EDM festivals like Pretty Lights festival in July and Above and Beyond festival in September.