Spring Fashion Show





To kick off the end of spring quarter, get ready for a raised runway, lights, videography, models and designers! The CWU Fashion Show Production Class will be holding the 21st Anniversary Fashion Show this upcoming Saturday to show styles that represent current fashion trends throughout 2017. The event will have two shows at the Milo Smith Tower Theatre. There will be a matinee starting at 3 p.m. and an evening show at 7 p.m.

The CWU Fashion Show will feature upcoming trends from local retailers, as well as 12 fashion lines from student designers. The student produced event will highlight original clothing lines by student designers.

There will also be a ready-wear component with clothing from the CWU Wildcat Shop and from local downtown clothing businesses, such as Ellensburg’s Claim Clothing. Claim Clothing, which is owned and operated by ATM alumni, and other local retailers will be offering clothing and accessories for purchase. The 2017 Fashion Show will showcase the collaborative effort of 120 students.

Twelves tudent designers have all created pieces from various inspirations such as “Beauty and the Beast,” environmental issues, and Flamenco dancers. Be prepared to see three ready-to-wear sub themes in the show throughout the night. The first sub-theme, “serene silhouettes,” includes pastels, mid-lengths and formals. The second is “nineties nostalgia,” which features vintage vibes, chokers and logo tees. The final sub theme, “spring into the night,” will focus on festival vibes and statement jewelry.

Silent auctions will be held an hour before each fashion show and will last for 45 minutes. The proceeds from these auctions will go towards funding next year’s 22nd Anniversary Fashion Show, in addition to assisting the Apparel, Textiles and Merchandising Program (ATMP) with enhancing student experience by supporting the growth of said annual fashion show.The auction will feature items donated by businesses across Washington with bids starting at $30.

Tickets for the event are available at the door for $10 for students with I.D and $12 for general admission. Tickets are available in the Wildcat Shop in the Student Union and Recreation Center, online at cwu.edu/tickets and at the door of the event.